Small states can only survive within a rules-based international order.

Barbados’ Ambassador to CARICOM, His Excellency David Comissiong, says that principle is non-negotiable for Barbados and warns that any action which undermines it is a cause for serious concern.

He was responding to public commentary following Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley’s national address over the weekend, after United States President Donald Trump announced the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

Ambassador Comissiong stressed that Barbados remains firmly aligned with CARICOM’s stated principles, and referenced a statement issued by the Bureau of the Conference of CARICOM Heads of Government following their discussions on the matter.