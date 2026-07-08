Commercial rice production begins in Barbados

Commercial rice production has started in Barbados, and soon Barbadians will be enjoying upland rice on their tables.

The announcement was made by Head of the China-Barbados Partnership Achievement and Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Barbados Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (BADMC), Frederick Inniss.

He shared the update during the Golden Sickle Shared Food Harvest Ceremony held today at Pine Basin, which was attended by Minister of Agriculture, Food and Nutritional Security, Dr. Shantal Munro-Knight, and Minister of Technological and Vocational Training, Sandra Husbands.

Trevor Thorpe reports.