Commonwealth Sport delegation enjoys more than meetings in Barbados admin Published: April 29, 2026 | Updated: April 29, 2026 1 min read It wasn’t only business for the Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport on their trip to Barbados. CBC’s Ann-Marie Burke reports. Post navigation Previous: Barbados hosts Commonwealth Sport Executive Board meeting Related Stories Barbados hosts Commonwealth Sport Executive Board meeting admin April 29, 2026 Barbados surfers deliver strong showing at Pan American Surf Games admin April 29, 2026 Improvements planned for Barbados’ digital corporate registry system admin April 29, 2026 Minister urges firm action against companies mistreating workers admin April 29, 2026 Prime Minister leads tributes to renowned scientist Professor Juliet Daniel admin April 29, 2026 Barbados’ unemployment rate below historic average admin April 29, 2026 Regional News Commonwealth Sport delegation enjoys more than meetings in Barbados 1 Commonwealth Sport delegation enjoys more than meetings in Barbados April 29, 2026 Barbados hosts Commonwealth Sport Executive Board meeting 2 Barbados hosts Commonwealth Sport Executive Board meeting April 29, 2026 Barbados surfers deliver strong showing at Pan American Surf Games 3 Barbados surfers deliver strong showing at Pan American Surf Games April 29, 2026 Improvements planned for Barbados’ digital corporate registry system 4 Improvements planned for Barbados’ digital corporate registry system April 29, 2026