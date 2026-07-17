Director of the Department of Emergency Management, Kerry Hinds, is emphasising the importance of Barbados treating disaster planning as a priority, as the region becomes more vulnerable to climate and systemic risks.

Ms Hinds says communities must be placed at the heart of any solution and pathway to ensure resilience.

She also noted that disaster planning and response must be evidence-based.

Ms Hinds made the remarks while addressing the three-day Community Resilience Regional Conference at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre on Wednesday.