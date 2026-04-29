Communities urged to play role in protecting Barbados’ ecosystem

There is potential for Barbadians within the various communities to assist with the clean-up of the island’s ecosystem.

That’s according to Minister of Environment, National Beautification, and Fisheries, Santia Bradshaw, who says all Barbadians have a responsibility to protect and preserve the environment.

She says this needs to be seen as a holistic project with many beneficiaries, by being able to clean the spaces.

Ms. Bradshaw was speaking as she and a team of officials toured the Jack in the Box Gully in St Thomas.

Ms. Bradshaw, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, says this also allows for small businesses to be created, where people can take advantage of what is being cleaned and created.

She says there is also the potential for tours to be created in and around the gullies, and entrepreneurs to be able to benefit financially in a tangible way.