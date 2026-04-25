Community vaccination drives are playing a key role in boosting immunisation numbers.

That’s according to Senior Health Sister at the Branford Taitt Polyclinic, Rosanette Cooke.

Speaking today during a health fair held in Massy Warrens car park, Ms. Cooke said initiatives like these provide greater flexibility for members of the public to get vaccinated.

She explained that the event forms part of activities to mark Vaccination Week.

Ms. Cooke noted that while vaccines are typically administered on specific days during the week, offering them daily at the polyclinic and at special events within communities has led to an increase in interest among people seeking vaccination.

She also stated that having nurses in the community has allowed for more scheduling of vaccinations.

Ms. Cooke also stated that there has been a stigma attached to vaccination after the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said they are actively working on getting people to be more informed and aware of the different vaccinations and their benefits.