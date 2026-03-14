Residents and community groups across Barbados will soon play a more active role in looking after pavilions and playing fields in their communities.

The initiative is being introduced by the National Sports Council, which is setting up centre management committees at facilities across the island.

These committees will include representatives from community groups and sports organisations.

They will also help the council monitor conditions at playing fields and pavilions.

Senior Superintendent of Works at the National Sports Council, Nicholas Matthias, explained how the committees will work.