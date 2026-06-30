Community spirit shines in St. Joseph despite rainy conditions

Despite rainy conditions, community spirit was on full display in St. Joseph as residents gathered for an evening of music and good vibes.

The event, hosted by the St. Joseph Ambassadors, forms part of ongoing activities celebrating Barbados’ Spirit of the Nation.

The event featured performances from some of Barbados’ top entertainers, who kept the audience engaged with hit after hit, creating an atmosphere of celebration.

Ambassadors Faith Holder and Desmond Forde told those in attendance that they have been working hard and will continue to do so for the parish, and encouraged residents to continue giving them their support.

The event is one of several activities aimed at showcasing the unique identity of St. Joseph as Barbados celebrates the Spirit of the Nation.

Member of Parliament for St. Joseph, Ryan Brathwaite, says he is proud of the ambassadors, who he believes will bring the trophy back to the parish.

Following the official remarks, local artistes took to the stage, ensuring the celebration carried on well into the evening.