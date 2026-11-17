Barbados’ hopes of securing a place at the Concacaf Gold Cup are over, following a 2-0 defeat to St Lucia in their final group match of the Concacaf Nations League B this evening.

The Bajan Tridents went into the crucial encounter knowing that only a victory would keep their progression hopes alive.

However, St Lucia had other plans, with Shevon Byron breaking the deadlock in the 20th minute to put the Lucians in front.

Barbados battled to find a response, but their hopes were extinguished in the 87th minute when Mervin St Romain found the back of the net to seal the victory for St Lucia.