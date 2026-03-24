Trinidadian men’s rights activist and founder of International Men’s Day, Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh, says one of the challenges facing the social work fraternity is that not many young people want to become social workers.

This year’s theme for World Social Work Day is Co-building Hope and Harmony, which Dr Teelucksingh says is particularly relevant given the growing disparity and geopolitical tensions.

He was speaking as a guest on TV 8’s Mornin’ Barbados.