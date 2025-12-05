Concerns are being raised about the long-term effectiveness of Barbados’ public financial oversight systems.

This from Auditor General Leigh Trotman, as he highlights structural weaknesses within the Auditor General’s Office.

Mr. Trotman points to resistance from agencies in sharing financial information as a key factor undermining accountability.

He was speaking at the Audit Office panel discussion.

He says it is frustrating getting information from agencies in a timely manner so that the Office can execute its duties.