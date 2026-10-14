Concern over roads deteriorating too quickly

There is concern tonight that roads in Barbados are deteriorating too quickly.

That’s according to Senior Minister coordinating Infrastructure and Minister of Transport and Works, Kirk Humphrey.

He says potholes appearing on recently paved roads should not be happening.

Minister Humphrey was addressing the opening ceremony of the Barbados Annual Construction and Design Conference at Wyndham Grand Barbados.

He says there is now a strong focus on building roads with the necessary drainage and modern infrastructure.