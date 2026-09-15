Concern is being raised about the impact of drug use on Barbados’ young people.

Minister of Education Transformation, Chad Blackman, says this is one of the issues being confronted by the education system.

He says while the problem does not affect the entire student population, it is still a cause for concern.

The Minister was speaking in Parliament as members debated the Penal System Reform Amendment Bill.

He says the Ministry is particularly concerned about the effect of drug use on young people’s minds and health, at a time when they should be focused on learning.

Mr Blackman says they have been speaking with officials at the National Council on Substance Abuse about how they can work together to address the matter.

The Minister is also placing responsibility on parents and families, particularly when children come into contact with the justice system.