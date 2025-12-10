With the athletics season set to begin next month, concerns are mounting about the condition of the track at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex.

Images have surfaced showing several trouble spots in lane one.

When contacted, Head of the Sports Academy at the University of the West Indies Cave Hill Campus, Dr. Rudolph Alleyne, confirmed that the maintenance team is aware of the issues.

He added that the minor problems are expected to be resolved soon.

The first track meet of 2026, the New Year’s Classic, is scheduled for January 10th and 11th.