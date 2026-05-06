Just weeks after a Government Minister raised concerns about young women taking financial advantage of elderly men, the issue has resurfaced in the Senate.

The matter was first highlighted by Minister of Transport and Works and Senior Minister, Kirk Humphrey, who described it as financial abuse.

This time, Senator John King addressed the issue in the Upper House of Parliament during debate on the Older Persons (Care and Protection) Bill, 2026.

Stressing that it is no laughing matter, he also maintains that it constitutes abuse.