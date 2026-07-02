Concerns about the welfare of migrant workers on construction sites prompted visits to two locations by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and other Government officials Wednesday.

This is according to a statement from the Ministry of Labour, Social Security and the Third Sector, which did not name the construction company involved.

It noted, however, that concerns relating to the welfare and accommodation of the migrant workers were brought to the attention of Government and social partners by General Secretary of the Barbados Workers’ Union, Toni Moore, during a tripartite construction sector meeting chaired earlier today by the Prime Minister.

Following the site visits, a meeting chaired by Labour Minister Colin Jordan was held with other Ministry officials, representatives of the construction firm and the Barbados Workers’ Union.

Minister Jordan made it clear that based on what was observed, immediate improvements are required, adding that Government will not accept any less with respect to the health, safety or welfare of workers in this country, including migrant workers.

The Ministry has also indicated that breaches of the law must be addressed, and they will be.

As a result, the Ministry has required the construction firm to provide, as a matter of urgency, a full list of migrant workers engaged by the company, including names, identification or registration numbers, and other relevant employment and welfare particulars.