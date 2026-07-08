Concerns raised over youth charged with capital offences

Concerns are being raised about the future of Barbados as more young people are being charged with capital offences.

Speaking at the opening of the Auntie Sandi’s Reading and Skills for Life Summer Camp, Regiment Historian at the Barbados Defence Force, Lieutenant David S. Adamson, expressed concern that many young people are missing traditional Barbadian values.

Lieutenant Adamson has challenged parents to take a more hands-on approach to child development.