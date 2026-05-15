A major conference is coming next week aimed at empowering Barbadians to live stronger and longer by managing and preventing chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.

The inaugural Live Stronger Longer, Diabetes and Hypertension Association of Barbados Republic Bank Blue Wellness Conference 2026 is scheduled for May 18th and 19th at the graduation tents at The University of the West Indies Cave Hill Campus.

Conference Chair Fern Lewis says organisers hope the event will become the first of a major intervention in addressing non-communicable diseases.

She says the conference will encourage attendees to focus on areas such as diet, movement, sleep and stress reduction, among other lifestyle factors.

Ms. Lewis also revealed that the Blue Wellness Exposition will form part of the conference and will be open to the public from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on both days.

International speaker Nick Buettner, co-founder of Blue Zones, will be featured at the exposition.