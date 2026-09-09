Construction and design conference highlights opportunities for young people

Organisers of the Barbados Annual Construction and Design Conference want young people to understand where the opportunities are in the changing industry.

The conference, which is being hosted by the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Council, is now in its sixth year.

During a media briefing this morning, the Council’s Executive Director, Henderson Eastmond, spoke about what those attending can expect.

He says the conference has been impactful over the years, and this year, participants and other attendees can expect nothing less.

According to Mr Eastmond, the hands-on activities will ensure that those attending leave with lessons and skills that are needed in the sector.