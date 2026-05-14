Continuous training needed to meet modern workforce demands

The workforce must remain in a perpetual training mode to keep pace with the demands of the 21st century.

That statement came from Minister of Finance Ryan Straughn during a panel discussion held as part of the Barbados Employers’ Confederation’s 70th anniversary celebrations at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre.

Discussing the topic “Pay versus Productivity”, Minister Straughn emphasised that the business proposition must change.

Trevor Thorpe has the story.