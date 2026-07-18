‘Cooperative movement is a hidden gem in Barbados economy’

The cooperative movement is the hidden gem in the Barbados economy.

That’s according to President of the Barbados Cooperative Association, Oriel Doyle.

Speaking during the organisation’s Investment Forum in the Grand Salle and Entrepreneurs Exhibition in Church Village Greens of the Central Bank of Barbados, Mr Doyle says the cooperative sector contributes over one billion dollars annually to the Barbados economy, underscoring its significant impact.

Trevor Thorpe was there and filed this report.