Countdown on for start of 2026 Beach Culture World Tour
The countdown is on for the start of the 2026 Beach Culture World Tour, with the opening leg set to get underway next week in Turks and Caicos.
The international tour will run from July 3rd to October 30th, featuring five stand-alone events across multiple destinations.
Organiser Brian Talma says he is encouraged by the growing international support, adding that the Beach Culture World Tour continues to gain strong global recognition and momentum.