The introduction of a new Chinese automotive brand to the Barbados market is expected to have a significant impact on the local automotive industry.

According to General Manager of Courtesy Garage, Andrez Green, the strategic move is expected to capture a larger share of the local market, reflecting growing consumer interest in the brand.

He made the comments during the launch of the brand at the Goddard Complex, Haggatt Hall, St. Michael.

Trevor Thorpe was at the launch.