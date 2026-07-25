The Courts Ready Cash 98.1 The One Cohobblopot 2026 has been officially launched.

The event, reintroduced for the Crop Over Festival after more than a decade, is slated for Tuesday, August 4, at the National Botanical Gardens.

Speaking at the media launch, Marketing, Communications and Events Officer at the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation, Alicia Hintzen, says 98.1 The One is ready to build excitement through on-air promotions, ticket giveaways and engaging content.

She says the station is proud to once again serve as the title media partner for the event.

Brand Manager, Courts and Credit at Unicomer Barbados, Keisha Allamby, says their investment in the event is an opportunity to celebrate talent on a national stage.