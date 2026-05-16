CPL franchises finalise regional stars in 2026 player draft

Seven franchises have finalised the West Indian players set to feature in the 2026 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League 2026 following the player draft for the tournament, which runs from August 7th to September 20th.

The Barbados Tridents secured the services of Gudakesh Motie, ending the spinner’s five-year stint with his home franchise, the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

The Tridents also retained Guyanese all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford, who represented Barbados during the 2025 campaign.

Using their right-to-match options, the Tridents successfully brought back Brandon King, Kadeem Alleyne, Rivaldo Clarke, Johann Layne and Kofi James for the upcoming season.

Zishan Motara is also set to return to the Tridents squad this year.

The franchises are expected to reveal their overseas signings in the coming weeks.