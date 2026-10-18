Crawford and Alleyne granted $12,000 bail on cannabis charges

The Barbados Police Service has arrested two people for multiple drug-related offences

They are Rupert Orlando Crawford, 61, and Victoria Paulette Alleyne, 33, both of Work Hall, St. Philip.

They have been charged with importation, possession and trafficking of cannabis, and intent to supply cannabis.

The suspected cannabis weighs 9.6 kilogrammes, with an estimated street value of BDS$76,800.

Crawford appeared before Acting Magistrate Shakieda Sealy in the District ‘A’ Criminal Court on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

They both pleaded guilty to the offences and were granted bail in the sum of BDS$12,000.

Crawford and Alleyne are scheduled to reappear on Saturday, October 24, 2026.