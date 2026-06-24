“The credit union movement is alive and well.”

This affirmation came from President of the Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions (CCCU), Andrea Messam, during the closing remarks of the 2026 Convention and Annual General Meeting held at the Wyndham Grand Barbados Sam Lord’s Castle Resort today.

In her address, Ms. Messam highlighted the resilience and vibrancy of the credit union sector across the region.

She specifically commended the Government of Barbados for its recent legislative progress, applauding the passage of the deposit insurance legislation in the House of Assembly just yesterday.

This significant development, she noted, marks an important milestone for the financial security and stability of credit unions in Barbados, which is thriving and showing strong signs of growth.

Six hundred and two delegates attended the five-day convention, where the President stated that the credit union movement in Barbados is in a strong position, poised for continued growth and increased impact in the community.

Her remarks highlighted the commitment of credit unions to fostering financial inclusion and providing valuable services to their members throughout the Caribbean.

Ms. Messam said, overall, the convention reflected a spirit of optimism and progress, reinforcing the enduring importance of credit unions as pillars of co-operative finance in the region.