Former Yorkshire Cricket Club President Louis Linton passed away early this morning.

Linton, a highly respected and long-standing administrator at the domestic level, also spent many decades as a cricket commentator for the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation on the weekend radio programme ‘Saturday Sports’, which covered the Barbados Cricket Association’s annual Division One and Elite seasons from the early 1990s and lasted for over two decades.

Up to last season, he worked on a similar show, now produced by the BCA.

Manager of Marketing and Communications at the BCA, Steven Leslie, says the death of Linton is a huge loss to the cricket fraternity.