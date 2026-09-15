The Cricket Impact Group, organisers of last weekend’s Beach Cricket Blast, and Republic Bank of Canada have joined forces with the Ministry of Sport and Community Empowerment to donate cricket equipment to two primary schools in St John.

Mount Tabor and St Margaret’s Primary Schools are the first two of 12 schools to receive cricket kits, as part of a $20,000 initiative aimed at developing the sport from the primary school level.

CEO of the Cricket Impact Group, Adam Hall, and RBC Managing Director, Shimon McIntosh, both see the donation as more than just equipment, but as a significant investment in the community.

Minister of Sport and St John MP, Charles Griffith, welcomes the corporate investment, saying it comes at an important time for cricket development in the parish.

With St John currently having just one major cricket club, Griffith hopes the initiative can help build a stronger pipeline of young players.

And with the Herman Griffith Cricket Tournament also on the horizon, the Minister is hoping the new equipment will give all the schools a valuable head start, both in preparing for competition and in identifying and developing the next generation of cricket talent.

The organisers have also assured that this is not intended to be a one-off presentation, with plans to make the initiative an annual investment in the future of cricket.