Barbados has lost one of its living National Heroes and the greatest cricketer the game has ever known.

The Right Excellent Sir Garfield Sobers passed away this morning. He was 89 years old.

Sir Garry leaves behind an unmatched legacy that transformed the game of cricket.

Among his many historic achievements was his unforgettable feat in 1968 at St Helen’s Ground in Swansea, Wales, where he became the first batsman in first-class cricket to strike six sixes in a single over.

His remarkable journey began in 1953 when, at just 16 years old, he made his first-class debut for Barbados.

His exceptional talent quickly earned him a place in the West Indies team, and he made his Test debut the following year.

The young Sobers announced himself on the world stage in spectacular fashion in 1958 against Pakistan, compiling an unbeaten 365, his maiden Test century, which set a new world record for the highest individual score in Test cricket.

The landmark innings stood for 36 years before fellow West Indian Brian Lara surpassed it in 1994.

Throughout a glittering international career, Sir Garry established himself as one of cricket’s most complete players, excelling with bat, ball and in the field while inspiring generations across the Caribbean and beyond.

Sir Garry retired from international cricket in 1974 at the age of 38, bringing the curtain down on one of the sport’s most distinguished careers.

He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II at the Garrison Savannah in recognition of his stellar contributions to the game of cricket.

In 93 Test matches for the West Indies, he amassed 8,032 runs at an outstanding average of 57.78 and claimed 235 wickets at 34.03.

His batting average remains among the highest in Test history for players with more than 5,000 runs, cementing his place as one of the game’s all-time greats.

The passing of Sir Garfield Sobers marks the end of an extraordinary chapter in Barbadian and West Indies cricket history, but his legacy will endure for generations to come.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley paid tribute to the legendary cricketer.