Criminal procedure rules remain a work in progress

Acting Attorney General and Minister of Home Affairs and Information, Gregory Nicholls, says criminal procedure rules, which have long been promised, are a work in progress.

He says this is being made possible through the Administration of Justice Miscellaneous Provisions Bill 2026, which has the objective of making the system of criminal trials fairer and better.

The Acting AG spoke about the criminal procedure rules while making his contribution to the debate on the Bill in the House of Assembly.

The Acting Attorney General also agrees that too little attention is being paid to the Magistrates’ Courts.

He explains that the Magistrates’ Courts Act was passed since 2000.