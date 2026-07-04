Crop Over 2026 officially begins

Crop Over 2026 has officially begun with a call for Barbadians to remember the festival’s roots while embracing the future.

The message came during the Ceremonial Delivery of the Last Canes at Queen’s Park, where four outstanding sugar workers were honoured for decades of dedicated service to the island’s agricultural sector.

Chairman of the National Cultural Foundation, Dr. Jasmine Babb, said the ceremony remains one of the country’s most meaningful cultural traditions because it connects modern Crop Over to its origins in the sugar industry.

During the ceremony, Spring Hall Farm employee Leroy Harvey, who has spent nearly five decades working in the sugar industry after joining the sector straight out of school in 1979, was honoured.

Tractor operator Neville Phillips was also recognised for more than 40 years of service.

The awards also acknowledged the contribution of women in agriculture, including Judith Griffith, whose two decades of service were praised during the ceremony.

Dr. Babb said the season is even more significant this year as organisers look back at the years that the Junior Monarch competition has been around.