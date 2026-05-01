The Congress of Trade Unions and Staff Associations of Barbados (CTUSAB) is calling for clarity on the status of boards overseeing state-owned enterprises and public secondary schools.

General Secretary Dennis de Peiza says as part of the Social Partnership, CTUSAB has a responsibility to monitor how policies impact workers and the wider society.

Speaking during a media briefing this morning, he disclosed that there has been uncertainty surrounding whether some boards are still in place or have been dissolved.

Mr de Peiza stresses that functioning boards are critical to maintaining oversight, protecting public assets, and ensuring accountability in state operations.