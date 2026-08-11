The Congress of Trade Unions and Staff Associations of Barbados is voicing its general support for the Protection of Wages Bill, but is cautioning that strict enforcement will be critical.

The advice was given by CTUSAB General Secretary Denis De Peiza during a media conference at the Congress’ headquarters at the Garrison today.

The bill, recently debated in Parliament, provides stronger payment protection laws for workers.

Mr. De Peiza says such matters must be dealt with swiftly.