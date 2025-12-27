CTUSAB calls for unity and introspection amid social challenges

As Barbados prepares to move forward into a new year, General Secretary of the Congress of Trade Unions and Staff Associations of Barbados, Dennis Depeiza, is calling for national introspection, unity, and collective action to confront the country’s growing social challenges.

Speaking during his recent Christmas address, he highlighted what he described as mixed fortunes for Barbados.

Mr Depeiza pointed to rising crime and violence, particularly gun-related offences.

He also raised concerns about transparency, accountability, and integrity in public life, saying the country cannot develop if there is no trust.