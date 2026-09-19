General Secretary of the Congress of Trade Unions and Staff Associations of Barbados, Dennis De Peiza, has demitted office.

In a statement released, Mr. De Peiza says he did not seek re-election at the just-concluded Biennial Delegates Conference of the Congress.

On that occasion, he reminded delegates and observers of his journey within the organisation. That journey began with his election as the first Treasurer and ended as General Secretary, a post he held unchallenged for the past 24 years.

His parting advice to fellow trade union leaders is to recognise the value of teamwork within organisations. This, as he reiterates his commitment and support to the Congress of Trade Unions and Staff Associations of Barbados, and to the cause of labour.