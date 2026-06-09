CTUSAB official links rising insurance premiums to road misuse
The increase in motorists using the roads indiscriminately is the reason insurance premiums continue to rise.
That’s the view of General Secretary of the Congress of Trade Unions and Staff Associations of Barbados (CTUSAB), Dennis DePeiza.
He argues that authorities are aware of issues ranging from drivers operating with expired licences and insurance policies to motorcyclists engaging in stunting activities, but says they are not doing enough to address them.