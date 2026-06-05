CTUSAB supports introduction of gun court

The Congress of Trade Unions and Staff Associations of Barbados (CTUSAB) views the introduction of a gun court in Barbados as a viable option.

That’s according to CTUSAB President Ryan Phillips, who says a gun court is necessary if the nation is to push back against the trafficking, possession, manufacture, importation and use of firearms.

He was speaking during a press conference at CTUSAB’s Garrison headquarters, where he stressed that appropriate ways and means must be found to eradicate the threat and menace to public safety.