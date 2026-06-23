President of the Barbados Co-operative and Credit Union League, Kemar Cumberbatch, says they are happy that, after years of advocating for their members, they are a step closer to receiving deposit insurance coverage.

He says it will repose greater confidence in the credit union movement, not only by persons living in Barbados but also those in the diaspora.

Some members of the league’s management team were in Parliament today where the Protection of Depositors Bill, 2026, was tabled.