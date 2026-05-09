CWI marks 50 years since West Indies Women’s historic debut

Cricket West Indies is celebrating 50 years since the West Indies Women’s team made its historic international debut against Australia in May 1976.

The West Indies Women debuted in a Test match against Australia at Jarrett Park, officially beginning their journey on the world stage.

The pioneering team was led by Louise Browne, who also faced the first ball of the innings for the West Indies Women at a time when opportunities for women in cricket were extremely limited. Browne and her teammates showed remarkable courage, determination and belief in representing the Caribbean.

Cricket West Indies noted that the efforts of those trailblazers laid the foundation for the growth and development of women’s cricket throughout the region. From those early beginnings, the West Indies Women have gone on to capture World Cup glory and establish themselves as a respected force in international cricket.

In a statement released by CWI President Kishore Shallow, he described the anniversary as a defining moment, saying the growth of the women’s game in the Caribbean is a reflection of the vision, resilience and sacrifice of those pioneers.

As the cricketing community reflects on the golden anniversary, Cricket West Indies reaffirmed its commitment to preserving and celebrating the legacy of the women who helped shape the sport in the region, saying their story is one of breaking barriers, creating opportunities and building a proud and lasting legacy in West Indies cricket history.