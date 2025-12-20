CXC praised for advancing Caribbean educational excellence

High praise for the Caribbean Examinations Council for creating and setting an educational standard that allows Caribbean children to compete anywhere in the world.

It is coming from Deputy Chief Education Officer, Curriculum, Reverend Stephen Scott.

Speaking at CXC’s Christmas luncheon, Reverend Scott said the institution has worked tirelessly to promote excellence in the educational system in the Caribbean.

He said the steps that CXC has made over the years are an example of regional development.

Registrar and CEO, Dr. Wayne Wesley, said CXC will continue to aim for and provide excellence for the people of the Caribbean.