Cybersecurity and vigilance must be continuous efforts rather than one-off actions.

This caution comes from Managing Director of CariSec Global, Edward Millington, amidst increasing cybersecurity incidents, both locally and globally.

Millington says many personal and business data breaches remain unreported, which poses a significant risk to overall cybersecurity.

This lack of reporting can hinder efforts to understand the full scale of cyber threats, and delays the I

The cybersecurity official says, in an environment where cyber threats are growing more sophisticated and frequent, cybersecurity must be ingrained into the daily operations and culture of businesses and individuals alike, to effectively safeguard sensitive information and maintain trust.