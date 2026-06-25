Cybersecurity expert urges Bajans to be cyber resilient

Cybersecurity is not only about government policy. It rests with every user of data in a country.

That is according to cybersecurity expert and digital forensics investigator Neil Hinds.

Last year, he, along with other experts, hosted the inaugural Caribbean Digital Forensics and Cyber Security Summit, and this year they will return for the second edition in August.

Mr. Hinds says most individuals are online daily, either using their laptops or mobile phones, so he believes there is a need to target and educate children on proper digital etiquette and literacy, specifically from the primary school level.