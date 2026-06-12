One of the island’s leading school steel orchestras has received a boost from a community service organisation.

The Daryll Jordan Secondary School Steel Orchestra has been presented with a financial contribution from the Lions Club of Barbados North to assist in its continued development.

Director of the Lions Club of Barbados North, Louie Ifill, recalled that the orchestra performed at the club’s annual fundraising luncheon two years ago and left a lasting impression on members.

He said it was because of that memorable performance that the club decided to provide support to the orchestra.

Mr. Ifill also expressed optimism that the donation would help the orchestra continue to develop, expand its programme and provide opportunities for its young musicians.