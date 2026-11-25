Power-hitting batter Deandra Dottin has returned to the West Indies women’s set-up, headlining a 15-member squad for the upcoming white-ball series against Pakistan, featuring three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) and three One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

Dottin missed the September–October tour of Zimbabwe while on personal leave and returns in place of the injured Ashmini Munisar.

Seventeen-year-old Eboni Brathwaite also retains her place in the squad following the Zimbabwe tour, despite currently attending a preparation camp ahead of the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

Captain Hayley Matthews will lead the side, which also features experienced campaigners Chinelle Henry, Stafanie Taylor and Afy Fletcher.

The full squad comprises Hayley Matthews, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Eboni Brathwaite, Shemaine Campbelle, Jahzara Claxton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Jannillea Glasgow, Realeanna Grimond, Shawnisha Hector, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Karishma Ramharack and Stafanie Taylor.

The three-match ODI series forms part of the ICC Women’s Championship and the race for automatic qualification for the 2029 Women’s Cricket World Cup.

The top seven teams, along with the host nation, will qualify automatically.

The West Indies currently sit fourth with 12 points from 12 matches, level with second-placed Australia and third-placed Sri Lanka. Pakistan are fifth with 10 points from nine matches, setting up a crucial series with valuable championship points at stake.