Debt-for-health swap savings to strengthen healthcare sector
Government is set to use savings generated from the new debt-for-health swap to strengthen the healthcare sector.
Officials say current statistics relating to childhood obesity paint a concerning picture.
Today, the Childhood Obesity Prevention Programme launched a new mass media campaign under the theme, “Enough. If it harms our children’s health, it must be regulated.”
Rachelle Agard attended the launch at the Seventh-day Adventist School and filed this report.