The country has been importing fewer chicken wings, a poultry product loved by many Barbadians.

That’s according to Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Barbados Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (BADMC), Frederick Inniss.

BADMC is the state trading enterprise designated to control and manage imports of raw poultry into the island.

Speaking during a news conference, Mr Inniss explained that BADMC imported approximately 290,000 kilogrammes of poultry in 2024.