Plans are already being put in place by at least one airline carrier to handle the expected increase in North American passenger arrivals for the winter tourism season.

Delta Airlines will now have daily nonstop flights to Barbados from Atlanta this December.

The carrier is growing the Atlanta–Bridgetown route, with daily service between the two destinations each week during the winter season.

What initially began as a three-day service from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Grantley Adams International Airport has been beefed up, adding more flexibility for travellers coming to the island during the peak period.

The carrier first returned to Barbados with nonstop service from Atlanta in November 2024, increasing arrivals from the busiest airport in the United States.