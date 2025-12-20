Residents in Bathsheba, St. Joseph will now be shielded from the elements while they await public transportation.

This follows the installation of a new bus shelter on the main road, provided through a partnership between the Department of Emergency Management (DEM) and St Aidan’s Anglican Church.

The addition brings the total number of shelters adopted by the DEM to five. Other locations include Maycocks, St Lucy; Warrens, St Michael; Oistins, Christ Church; and Six Roads, St Philip.

Director of the DEM, Kerry Hall, says the initiative is part of the department’s efforts to strengthen community engagement across the island. She notes that teams will be visiting neighbourhoods to raise awareness about the various disaster risks that can impact Barbados at any time.

The shelter was blessed by Rural Dean of the St John Deanery, Reverend Anthony Harewood, who also thanked the DEM for its continued support.