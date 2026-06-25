DEM strengthens training for liaison officers to boost disaster management
As Barbados faces increasingly complex threats from hurricanes, floods, earthquakes and public health emergencies, the Department of Emergency Management is strengthening one of the country’s most important lines of defence: its liaison officers.
Public officers from ministries, departments and statutory agencies are undergoing specialised training designed to improve coordination and communication before, during and after emergencies.
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